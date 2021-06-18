Toronto Dominion Bank Has $93,000 Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sprott were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SII. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Sprott by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after buying an additional 539,347 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sprott by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 304,487 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at $6,076,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Sprott by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of SII opened at $39.99 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.