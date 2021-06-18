Toronto Dominion Bank Has $96,000 Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $906.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

