Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BOH opened at $84.39 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

