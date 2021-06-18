Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,994 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 112,738 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

PFSI stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 996,137 shares of company stock valued at $61,522,591 and have sold 721,572 shares valued at $43,924,861. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

