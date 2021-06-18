Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $134.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.