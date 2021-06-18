Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 373 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BOKF. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

