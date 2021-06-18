Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 454 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in South State were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in South State by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.11. South State Co. has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.