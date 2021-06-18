Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 719 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 42,420 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 123.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

