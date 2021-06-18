Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of TRC opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.02 million, a PE ratio of -521.33 and a beta of 0.56. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

