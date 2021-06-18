Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $244.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $263.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

