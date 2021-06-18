Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 83.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $134.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

