Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:TTP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,042. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $397,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

