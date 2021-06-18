Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.58.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

