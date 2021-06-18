Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$47.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.38.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$31.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.05. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,806,058 shares in the company, valued at C$201,390,143.43. Insiders acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $311,386 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

