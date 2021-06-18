Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,550 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $95,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

