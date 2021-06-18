Traders Buy High Volume of Bloomin’ Brands Put Options (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,823 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,473% compared to the typical volume of 135 put options.

BLMN stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,058,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,071,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

