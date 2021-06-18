Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,430 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,520% compared to the typical volume of 150 call options.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $952.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPH shares. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 51.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 642,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 37.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after buying an additional 387,055 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 29.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 59,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,769.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

