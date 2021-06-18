Traders Buy High Volume of The Buckle Call Options (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,137 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 958% compared to the average volume of 580 call options.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,492 shares of company stock worth $2,618,300 in the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 30,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 64,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKE traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. 6,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,327. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26. The Buckle has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

