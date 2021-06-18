Traders Buy Large Volume of Barclays Put Options (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,588 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,021% compared to the typical volume of 122 put options.

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 370,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.