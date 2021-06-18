Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,743 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,646% compared to the average volume of 282 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE BBVA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.36. 2,124,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

