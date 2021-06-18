Traders Purchase High Volume of Establishment Labs Call Options (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,440 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,444% compared to the average volume of 158 call options.

In related news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358 in the last ninety days. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,799 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.60. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.