TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 132,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BRX Global LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. BRX Global LP now owns 37,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $667.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $405.01 and a 1-year high of $679.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $622.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.