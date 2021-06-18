Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Down 18.0% in May

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 522,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 51,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,548. The company has a market capitalization of $778.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

