Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 974,900 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 1,121,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 886.3 days.

Shares of TRAUF stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Transurban Group has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

