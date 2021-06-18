Tribe (TRIBE) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $181.61 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00060204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00025779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.00759663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00084014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042578 BTC.

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

