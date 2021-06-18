Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$3.25 at National Bankshares

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCW. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.74. The stock has a market cap of C$668.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

