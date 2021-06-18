Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 104,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th.

TMQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 4,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.56. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

