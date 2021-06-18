Truist Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $331.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Truist from $305.00 to $331.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.59.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.64 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

