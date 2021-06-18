Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$28.69 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.67. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

