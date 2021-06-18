Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells $981,745.40 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TPC stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $738.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.