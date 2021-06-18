Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $356.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.57. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.56 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

