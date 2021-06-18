Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $178.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $3,350,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

