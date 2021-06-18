Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

