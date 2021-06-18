U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 501,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 5,166.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 2,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,159. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 206.34%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

