Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 165.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,285 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,329 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,928,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

