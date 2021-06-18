Ubricoin (UBN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.00

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded down 38.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Ubricoin has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ubricoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ubricoin has a market capitalization of $101,248.35 and approximately $12.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008016 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000157 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000222 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Ubricoin Profile

UBN is a coin. Ubricoin’s total supply is 19,987,431,317 coins and its circulating supply is 2,337,584,182 coins. Ubricoin’s official Twitter account is @ubricaKE and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubricoin’s official message board is medium.com/@theubrican_2001 . The official website for Ubricoin is ubricoin.ubrica.com

Buying and Selling Ubricoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubricoin directly using US dollars.

