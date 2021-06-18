UBS Group AG Acquires 164,259 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $853,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 205.6% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 130,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 87,810 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 261,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 102,658 shares during the period.

CWI opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

