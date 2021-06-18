UBS Group AG Buys 3,408 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of TransUnion worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $108.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

