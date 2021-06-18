UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Qurate Retail worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $4,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,308,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 161,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $3,971,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

