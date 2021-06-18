UBS Group AG Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,389 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE RGA opened at $116.00 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.63.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.