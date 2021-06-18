UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,928 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

