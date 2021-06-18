UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,493,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.59% of UBS Group worth $2,042,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 584.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 119,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

