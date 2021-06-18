UBS Group AG Purchases 18,177 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 5.51% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 988,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,706 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,359,000.

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

