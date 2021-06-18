UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 275,737 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

