UBS Group AG Sells 75,197 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,197 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Incyte by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,298,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

