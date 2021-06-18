UBS Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,860 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,885.58 ($24.64).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,418.40 ($18.53) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £110.74 billion and a PE ratio of -9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently -0.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

