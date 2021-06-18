UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CAO Sells $101,000.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UDR opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 246.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in UDR by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.