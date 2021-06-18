UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CAO Sells $101,000.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of UDR opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 246.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in UDR by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
