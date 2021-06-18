Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Unifi worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $3,521,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $5,425,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unifi alerts:

UFI stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $452.82 million, a P/E ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $704,104.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.