Unifty (NIF) Hits Market Cap of $22.80 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.82 or 0.00059942 BTC on exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $22.80 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00057363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00136350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00181116 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,561.25 or 1.00416797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00847857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,889 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

