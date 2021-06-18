Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of UL traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 1,974,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,173. The stock has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32. Unilever has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

